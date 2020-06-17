All apartments in Brookline
Brookline, MA
370 Woodland
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:19 AM

370 Woodland

370 Woodland Road · (781) 408-1245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

370 Woodland Road, Brookline, MA 02467
South Brookline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BROOKLINE Chestnut Hill's highly desired location. BIG DOG FRIENDLY SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! Nestled in a tree lined street away from the hustle and bustle, down the street from Tom Brady! Yet so close to everything! This SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE with CENTRAL AC and GARAGE parking has 4 bedrooms on the main living level and guest bedroom/office with bathroom with shower in lower level. Exquisite open floor plan leading to a surreal lush and hardscaped back yard with deck. If you love to entertain this home is your piece of heaven! This house has been beautifully updated. Utilities, water and sewer, landscaping and driveway snow removal tenant's responsibility. 8/1 Availability. Located down the street from Tom Brady's house and Brimmer and May private school as well as seconds away from Route 9, Chestnut Hill Square shopping plaza, Shops at Chestnut Hill, Capital Grill, Newton Center, Route 129 / i95 This house has an incredible location. SCREAMS CONVENIENCE!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Woodland have any available units?
370 Woodland has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 Woodland have?
Some of 370 Woodland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Woodland currently offering any rent specials?
370 Woodland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Woodland pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Woodland is pet friendly.
Does 370 Woodland offer parking?
Yes, 370 Woodland does offer parking.
Does 370 Woodland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Woodland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Woodland have a pool?
No, 370 Woodland does not have a pool.
Does 370 Woodland have accessible units?
Yes, 370 Woodland has accessible units.
Does 370 Woodland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Woodland has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Woodland have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 370 Woodland has units with air conditioning.
