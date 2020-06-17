370 Woodland

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking bbq/grill garage

BROOKLINE Chestnut Hill's highly desired location. BIG DOG FRIENDLY SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! Nestled in a tree lined street away from the hustle and bustle, down the street from Tom Brady! Yet so close to everything! This SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE with CENTRAL AC and GARAGE parking has 4 bedrooms on the main living level and guest bedroom/office with bathroom with shower in lower level. Exquisite open floor plan leading to a surreal lush and hardscaped back yard with deck. If you love to entertain this home is your piece of heaven! This house has been beautifully updated. Utilities, water and sewer, landscaping and driveway snow removal tenant's responsibility. 8/1 Availability. Located down the street from Tom Brady's house and Brimmer and May private school as well as seconds away from Route 9, Chestnut Hill Square shopping plaza, Shops at Chestnut Hill, Capital Grill, Newton Center, Route 129 / i95 This house has an incredible location. SCREAMS CONVENIENCE!



Terms: One year lease