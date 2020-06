Amenities

Sunny one bedroom with two full baths! Custom features inc. built-ins, hardwood and special Mexican tile floors, beautiful cabinetry and lots of storage space inside. Bonus: three season sun porch! Gas heat/hot water, electric and cable are excluded. Ornamental fireplace. On site parking for rent for $150./month. Free laundry in building Fantastic location in Brookline Village near coffee shops and restaurants & steps to the green line T. Available 8/1.



Terms: One year lease