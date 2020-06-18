319 Tappan St.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Location, Location, Location! This is a beautiful courtyard condo complex off Beacon Street in Brookline's vibrant Washington Square. Super close to Green C line, local restaurants, shopping, Barcelona Wine Bar and Star Market. This unit is renovated with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large courtyard facing living room with a non-working fireplace, authentic moldings, and built-in bookcases. Hardwood floors throughout with laundry in the basement. Nearby transit options to downtown and other surrounding areas. Available for 06/01, 07/01 - video tour only



Terms: One year lease