319 Tappan St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

319 Tappan St.

319 Tappan Street · (857) 327-5994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 Tappan Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Location, Location, Location! This is a beautiful courtyard condo complex off Beacon Street in Brookline's vibrant Washington Square. Super close to Green C line, local restaurants, shopping, Barcelona Wine Bar and Star Market. This unit is renovated with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large courtyard facing living room with a non-working fireplace, authentic moldings, and built-in bookcases. Hardwood floors throughout with laundry in the basement. Nearby transit options to downtown and other surrounding areas. Available for 06/01, 07/01 - video tour only

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Tappan St. have any available units?
319 Tappan St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 319 Tappan St. have?
Some of 319 Tappan St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Tappan St. currently offering any rent specials?
319 Tappan St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Tappan St. pet-friendly?
No, 319 Tappan St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 319 Tappan St. offer parking?
No, 319 Tappan St. does not offer parking.
Does 319 Tappan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Tappan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Tappan St. have a pool?
No, 319 Tappan St. does not have a pool.
Does 319 Tappan St. have accessible units?
No, 319 Tappan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Tappan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Tappan St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Tappan St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Tappan St. does not have units with air conditioning.
