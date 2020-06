Amenities

Spacious 1BR near Longwood Medical Area and the Brookline Village D-Line T Stop! Hardwood flooring throughout, living room with an additional sun room, good sized bedroom and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has microwave, gas stove, large refrigerator, and granite countertops! Laundry is in the building. Heat, hot water, and one off-street parking space is included with the price of rent! For showings, call Metro Realty today at 617-232-2255!