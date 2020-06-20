20 Webster St.

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://listing3d.com/20-webster-street-coolidge-corner-south-side-brookline-ma/lYQAAESgAAAL8 Massive 1180sqft two bedroom/two bathroom unit in much sought after luxury condo complex! Located directly in the heart of Coolidge Corner, between Harvard St and Beacon St. This unit has extremely large rooms and a fabulous open concept kitchen/living room. Master suite has fabulous walk in closet that leads to en suite bathroom. In-unit laundry completes this fabulous offering! Truly a luxurious feel in a pristine and well-managed complex that includes central air, elevator building, in-unit laundry, concierge, gym, pool, and a wonderful private courtyard. Minutes from the T (C-Line) and Longwood Medical, as well as everything that Coolidge Corner has to offer! TWO Garage parking spots included in rent! MUST SEE! 1. View virtual tour at: https://listing3d.com/20-webster-street-coolidge-corner-south-side-brookline-ma/lYQAAESgAAAL8 2. Email for application materials 3. Submit application and set up appointment to view in person upon conditional approval 4. Tour unit and submit non-refundable one month deposit to secure 5. Sign lease and make remaining deposits This unit is exclusively listed through Dan Groob of Prime Property Group.



Terms: One year lease