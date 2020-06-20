All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

20 Webster St.

20 Webster Street · (617) 959-5461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Webster Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://listing3d.com/20-webster-street-coolidge-corner-south-side-brookline-ma/lYQAAESgAAAL8 Massive 1180sqft two bedroom/two bathroom unit in much sought after luxury condo complex! Located directly in the heart of Coolidge Corner, between Harvard St and Beacon St. This unit has extremely large rooms and a fabulous open concept kitchen/living room. Master suite has fabulous walk in closet that leads to en suite bathroom. In-unit laundry completes this fabulous offering! Truly a luxurious feel in a pristine and well-managed complex that includes central air, elevator building, in-unit laundry, concierge, gym, pool, and a wonderful private courtyard. Minutes from the T (C-Line) and Longwood Medical, as well as everything that Coolidge Corner has to offer! TWO Garage parking spots included in rent! MUST SEE! 1. View virtual tour at: https://listing3d.com/20-webster-street-coolidge-corner-south-side-brookline-ma/lYQAAESgAAAL8 2. Email for application materials 3. Submit application and set up appointment to view in person upon conditional approval 4. Tour unit and submit non-refundable one month deposit to secure 5. Sign lease and make remaining deposits This unit is exclusively listed through Dan Groob of Prime Property Group.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Webster St. have any available units?
20 Webster St. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Webster St. have?
Some of 20 Webster St.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Webster St. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Webster St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Webster St. pet-friendly?
No, 20 Webster St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 20 Webster St. offer parking?
Yes, 20 Webster St. does offer parking.
Does 20 Webster St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Webster St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Webster St. have a pool?
Yes, 20 Webster St. has a pool.
Does 20 Webster St. have accessible units?
No, 20 Webster St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Webster St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Webster St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Webster St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Webster St. has units with air conditioning.
