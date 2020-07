Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

This beautiful 1 bed & 1 bath is located on Beacon Street between Coolidge Corner and Washington Square. Very spacious layout with a private entrance. There are Newly finished beautiful hardwood floors throughout much of the unit. The kitchen has a ton of cabinet space and ample closet space in the bedroom. A one of a kind unit with heat, hot water included and cat friendly.