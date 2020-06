Amenities

This lovely Brookline 2 Bed 2 Bathroom is available 9/1 and features the following: washer and dryer in unit; two full bathrooms; master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and skylight; functional fireplace; private balcony; large eat in kitchen with new appliances; sunshine throughout; elevator in building; handyman on call; hot water included in rent; COVERED GARAGE SPOT INCLUDED! Reach out TODAY!