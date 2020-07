Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment, located on Beacon Street. Great location close to Coolidge Corner. Nearby shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, night life and entertainment. Easy access to Green lines and bus routes.



Has been recently been updated, kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, very spacious living room, new windows throughout the apartment, apartment has 4 closets, elevator in the building. Laundry in the basement.



NO BROKERS FEE