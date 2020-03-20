All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1445 Beacon 212

1445 Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Unit 212 Available 07/03/20 Brookline 1 bed steps to T and close to Longwood - Property Id: 248250

~NO FEE~ Coolidge Corner 1 bed with hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, central A/C, and ample closet space.

Steps to Green Line T, less than 15 mins to Longwood Medical Area and Downtown Boston. Shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment all within walking distance.

Building amenities include: concierge service, clubroom, business center w/conference room, fitness center, outdoor patio w/BBQs, seasonal pool, garage parking, elevator, bike parking, on-site maintenance and management, and online rent payment.

*Pricing and availability subject to change*
**Pics are of model unit. Furnishings not included**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248250
Property Id 248250

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Beacon 212 have any available units?
1445 Beacon 212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1445 Beacon 212 have?
Some of 1445 Beacon 212's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Beacon 212 currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Beacon 212 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Beacon 212 pet-friendly?
No, 1445 Beacon 212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1445 Beacon 212 offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Beacon 212 does offer parking.
Does 1445 Beacon 212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Beacon 212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Beacon 212 have a pool?
Yes, 1445 Beacon 212 has a pool.
Does 1445 Beacon 212 have accessible units?
No, 1445 Beacon 212 does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Beacon 212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 Beacon 212 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 Beacon 212 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1445 Beacon 212 has units with air conditioning.
