1445 Beacon 212

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Unit 212 Available 07/03/20 Brookline 1 bed steps to T and close to Longwood - Property Id: 248250



~NO FEE~ Coolidge Corner 1 bed with hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, central A/C, and ample closet space.



Steps to Green Line T, less than 15 mins to Longwood Medical Area and Downtown Boston. Shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment all within walking distance.



Building amenities include: concierge service, clubroom, business center w/conference room, fitness center, outdoor patio w/BBQs, seasonal pool, garage parking, elevator, bike parking, on-site maintenance and management, and online rent payment.



*Pricing and availability subject to change*

**Pics are of model unit. Furnishings not included**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248250

Property Id 248250



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5819475)