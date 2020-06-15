All apartments in Brookline
112 Sewall Ave.

112 Sewall Avenue · (617) 249-5299
Location

112 Sewall Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful one-bedroom home in Coolidge Corner close to shops, restaurants, parks, public transportation, and Longwood Medical area. Very spacious floor plan with welcoming foyer and large living and dining area. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets counters space and new appliances. Features hardwood floors, high ceilings, moldings and arched doorways. Professionally managed. Laundry facilities are located in the building. Heat, hot water, and parking are included in the price of rent. ONE MONTH BROKER FEE IS REQUIRED

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Sewall Ave. have any available units?
112 Sewall Ave. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Sewall Ave. have?
Some of 112 Sewall Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Sewall Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
112 Sewall Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Sewall Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 112 Sewall Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 112 Sewall Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 112 Sewall Ave. does offer parking.
Does 112 Sewall Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Sewall Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Sewall Ave. have a pool?
No, 112 Sewall Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 112 Sewall Ave. have accessible units?
No, 112 Sewall Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Sewall Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Sewall Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Sewall Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Sewall Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
