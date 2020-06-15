112 Sewall Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful one-bedroom home in Coolidge Corner close to shops, restaurants, parks, public transportation, and Longwood Medical area. Very spacious floor plan with welcoming foyer and large living and dining area. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets counters space and new appliances. Features hardwood floors, high ceilings, moldings and arched doorways. Professionally managed. Laundry facilities are located in the building. Heat, hot water, and parking are included in the price of rent. ONE MONTH BROKER FEE IS REQUIRED



Terms: One year lease