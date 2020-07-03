All apartments in Brookline
101 Monmouth St.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:03 AM

101 Monmouth St

101 Monmouth Street · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Monmouth Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
No brokers' fees - Spacious and open 2 bed, 2 bathroom unit located perfectly at the intersection of Boston and Brookline in the lower Beacon / St. Mary's neighborhood. Unit includes full kitchen, large living area, and a private balcony with hardwood floors throughout and central AC. Building features include a pool, courtyard area, and garage parking for rent. An incredible location with walking access to Kenmore, Whole Foods, Tatte, and more. Heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. An incredible deal - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 101 Monmouth St have any available units?
101 Monmouth St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Monmouth St have?
Some of 101 Monmouth St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Monmouth St currently offering any rent specials?
101 Monmouth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Monmouth St pet-friendly?
No, 101 Monmouth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 101 Monmouth St offer parking?
Yes, 101 Monmouth St offers parking.
Does 101 Monmouth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Monmouth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Monmouth St have a pool?
Yes, 101 Monmouth St has a pool.
Does 101 Monmouth St have accessible units?
No, 101 Monmouth St does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Monmouth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Monmouth St has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Monmouth St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Monmouth St has units with air conditioning.

