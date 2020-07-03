101 Monmouth St.

Amenities

No brokers' fees - Spacious and open 2 bed, 2 bathroom unit located perfectly at the intersection of Boston and Brookline in the lower Beacon / St. Mary's neighborhood. Unit includes full kitchen, large living area, and a private balcony with hardwood floors throughout and central AC. Building features include a pool, courtyard area, and garage parking for rent. An incredible location with walking access to Kenmore, Whole Foods, Tatte, and more. Heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. An incredible deal - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!