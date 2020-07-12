/
west roxbury center
749 Apartments for rent in West Roxbury Center, Boston, MA
$
35 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
9 Units Available
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
1 Unit Available
36 Westmount
36 Westmount Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1400 sqft
Completely gut renovated unit in the most convenient location! Everything is BRAND NEW! This unit features amazing natural light, stainless steel appliances and laundry in unit. Tank-less high efficiency heating, hot water and central AC.
$
28 Units Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
16 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
1 Unit Available
69 Sherman Rd
69 Sherman Road, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
785 sqft
Chestnut Hill 1 bed duplex - Property Id: 256953 Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston.
1 Unit Available
190 Sherman Rd
190 Sherman Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
911 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath townhouse duplex in Chestnut Hill - Property Id: 168412 Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston.
1 Unit Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Dr, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come take a look at one of these beautiful townhouses available in highly desired community of West Roxbury or Brookline. With all the features this townhouse has to offer you'll be happy to call it your new home.
1 Unit Available
2 Tarleton Rd.
2 Tarleton Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
56 Spring St.
56 Spring Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
755 sqft
Beautiful, gut renovated 1 bedroom in amazing West Roxbury location. Large unit, living room and dining room. Easy to commuter rail, bus and area amenities. Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
50 Spring St.
50 Spring Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
755 sqft
Beautiful, gut renovated 1 bedroom in amazing West Roxbury location. Large unit, living room and dining room. Easy to commuter rail, bus and area amenities. Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
37 Baker Cir.
37 Baker Circle, Brookline, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2000 sqft
Huge single family rental! This four/five-bedroom home has 3 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom, with bonus room galore.
1 Unit Available
35 Mendelssohn
35 Mendelssohn Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1025 sqft
Like brand-new 2 bedroom rental! This sun-filled 1st floor unit has many great features such as gleaming hardwood floors, granite kitchen counters, all new white cabinets AND basement storage! In-unit full size washer & dryer, nest thermostat, high
1 Unit Available
7 Mendelssohn
7 Mendelssohn Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
A MUST SEE - Sunny, Spacious, Open 3 Bedroom in Roslindale! First floor unit, with a generous mudroom as soon as you walk in.
1 Unit Available
45 Spring Street
45 Spring Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,079
1571 sqft
Ground up new construction unparalleled luxury apartments in West Roxbury, only minutes to the commuter rail! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, biggest bedrooms you will find in the area.
1 Unit Available
527 Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway
527 Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
984 sqft
527 Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 - 2 BR 1 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 05/14/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
254 Belgrade Avenue - 3L
254 Belgrade Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath in Roslindale. Great location! Refinished beautiful hardwood floors, Sunny living room, Open concept kitchen, Granite counters, microwave, disposal, extra closets. On-street parking.
1 Unit Available
4577 Washington Street - 3R
4577 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Newly updated unit on the 3rd floor with views of the downtown Boston sky line. Relax on the front and back porches. Close to shopping as well as public transportation. Laundromat within a 5 minute walk Additional storage available.
1 Unit Available
170 Sherman Rd.
170 Sherman Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1173 sqft
Terms: One year lease
$
13 Units Available
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1109 sqft
Emerson Garden and Village Watch Center are both convenient to this community. Apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood flooring and additional storage space. The property is controlled-access and has a courtyard and on-site laundry.
17 Units Available
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
615 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
10 Units Available
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
740 sqft
This property provides residents with an on-site courtyard, laundry facilities and access to Zip Car. Apartments have hardwood flooring, free heat and dishwashers. Community is convenient to Linden Park and the Stop & Shop.
$
8 Units Available
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1025 sqft
Recently renovated units with ceramic tile kitchens, granite counters and a patio/balcony. Parking and laundry available on site. Easy access to I-90. Close to Portsmouth Street Playground.
$
25 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
