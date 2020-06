Allure at 11 Dorchester

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage lobby new construction

THE RESIDENCES AT "ELEVEN ON THE DOT". SOPHISTICATED LIVING FOR THE DISCERNING RESIDENT OFFERING NEWLY CONSTRUCTED UNITS WITH OPEN LIVING CONCEPTS AND STAINLESS/QUARTZ KITCHENS, KING SIZE BEDROOMS, PRIVATE DECKS,CENTRAL AIR, HARDWOOD FLOORS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY AND GARAGE PARKING. COVETED COMMON AREAS INCLUDING IMPECCABLE LOBBY, ELEVATOR, GARAGE PARKING AND UNPARALLELED COMMON ROOF DECK COMPLETE WITH FIREPLACE, TV, SWING, FULL COMMERCIAL GRADE KITCHEN AND EXCEPTIONAL VIEWS! LOCATED ABOVE PUBLICO RESTAURANT AND JUST BLOCKS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SEAPORT DISTRICT, HIGHWAY ACCESS, AND ALL THE HOTTEST NEW BROADWAY SHOPS, BARS, AND RESTAURANTS. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease