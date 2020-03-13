Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

97 Chester St #S2 Available 09/01/20 **BRAND NEW KITCHEN, 2 BED 1 BATH, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, HT/HW INCL, PACKARD'S CORNER** - Don't miss out on this spacious two bedroom featuring a brand new kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. This apartment is conveniently located on Chester St. short distance to Packard's corner, restaurants, public transportation. Unit also comes with heat & hot water included, hardwood floors, and Flexible move in costs. To schedule a showing please contact Kyle

Kyle@BostonCapitalMgmt.net

617-822-1683



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2956887)