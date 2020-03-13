All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 97 Chester St #S2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
97 Chester St #S2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

97 Chester St #S2

97 Chester St · (617) 822-1683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

97 Chester St, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 97 Chester St #S2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
97 Chester St #S2 Available 09/01/20 **BRAND NEW KITCHEN, 2 BED 1 BATH, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, HT/HW INCL, PACKARD'S CORNER** - Don't miss out on this spacious two bedroom featuring a brand new kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. This apartment is conveniently located on Chester St. short distance to Packard's corner, restaurants, public transportation. Unit also comes with heat & hot water included, hardwood floors, and Flexible move in costs. To schedule a showing please contact Kyle
Kyle@BostonCapitalMgmt.net
617-822-1683

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2956887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Chester St #S2 have any available units?
97 Chester St #S2 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 Chester St #S2 have?
Some of 97 Chester St #S2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Chester St #S2 currently offering any rent specials?
97 Chester St #S2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Chester St #S2 pet-friendly?
No, 97 Chester St #S2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 97 Chester St #S2 offer parking?
No, 97 Chester St #S2 does not offer parking.
Does 97 Chester St #S2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Chester St #S2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Chester St #S2 have a pool?
No, 97 Chester St #S2 does not have a pool.
Does 97 Chester St #S2 have accessible units?
No, 97 Chester St #S2 does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Chester St #S2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Chester St #S2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 97 Chester St #S2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity