90 Wareham Street Apt #314 Loft, Boston, MA 02118 - 1 BR 1 BA Loft. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Spacious Stylish 1 BR Loft available in in the former Emerson Piano Factory. Lots of natural light! Over 730 sq ft open floor plan with separate bedroom area. This home features: * High-quality Frigidaire appliances, * Granite countertops, * Polished concrete floors, * HIGH ceilings, * Exposed brick & beams. Additional features include: * Central Air, * Washer/Dryer in-unit, * Ample closet space, * Indoor bike storage. Pets negotiable. Conveniently located a few blocks from Tufts Medical, BMC, SOWA and just steps from Whole Foods Market, best restaurants and cafes, Boston Sports Club, CorePower Yoga, Turn Style and more. Easy access to Silver Line, multiple bus routes, I-90 and I-93. Plenty of street parking with permit. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3583774 ]