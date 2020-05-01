All apartments in Boston
90 Wareham Street
90 Wareham Street

90 Wareham Street · (617) 818-0801
Location

90 Wareham Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
yoga
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
yoga
90 Wareham Street Apt #314 Loft, Boston, MA 02118 - 1 BR 1 BA Loft. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Spacious Stylish 1 BR Loft available in in the former Emerson Piano Factory. Lots of natural light! Over 730 sq ft open floor plan with separate bedroom area. This home features: * High-quality Frigidaire appliances, * Granite countertops, * Polished concrete floors, * HIGH ceilings, * Exposed brick & beams. Additional features include: * Central Air, * Washer/Dryer in-unit, * Ample closet space, * Indoor bike storage. Pets negotiable. Conveniently located a few blocks from Tufts Medical, BMC, SOWA and just steps from Whole Foods Market, best restaurants and cafes, Boston Sports Club, CorePower Yoga, Turn Style and more. Easy access to Silver Line, multiple bus routes, I-90 and I-93. Plenty of street parking with permit. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3583774 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Wareham Street have any available units?
90 Wareham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Wareham Street have?
Some of 90 Wareham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Wareham Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 Wareham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Wareham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Wareham Street is pet friendly.
Does 90 Wareham Street offer parking?
No, 90 Wareham Street does not offer parking.
Does 90 Wareham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Wareham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Wareham Street have a pool?
No, 90 Wareham Street does not have a pool.
Does 90 Wareham Street have accessible units?
No, 90 Wareham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Wareham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Wareham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
