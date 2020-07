Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Perfect apartment, all updated, in nice building on pretty street, close to everything. Building is immaculate with common laundry. Includes heat and hot water, laundry in building, and NO FEE. Brownstone located on Historic Charles Street among all the quaint boutiques and cafes. Just blocks from the Boston Commons, Mass General, Charles/MGH T stop and Whole Foods! Easy access to Kendall Cambridge. move-in 9/1 and includes heat and hot water



