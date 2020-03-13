9 Willow St.

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! EMPTY AND EASY TO SHOW. Sleek, modern living on Beacon Hill. One bedroom and library. Comprising the entire 6th floor of one of Beacon Hill s most unique buildings at the top of Acorn Street, the most photographed historic street in America. Views from every window facing all four directions. Streaming light all day. Sunsets galore. At night, the city lights come alive. Elevator. Living/dining room offers spectacular views of Charles River, Back Bay, Cambridge and Louisburg Square. Two large bay window alcoves and windows on three sides of living and dining areas combined as an open space. High end renovations begin with a large built-in custom closet and storage area. Custom kitchen, includes granite counters and back splash, Sub-Zero refrigerator, stainless steel appliances with charming oval window over sink facing south for Boston City views. Newly renovated bathroom. Bedroom includes built in dresser.



Terms: One year lease