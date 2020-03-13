All apartments in Boston
9 Willow St.

9 Willow Street · (516) 761-9354
Location

9 Willow Street, Boston, MA 02108
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
AVAILABLE NOW! EMPTY AND EASY TO SHOW. Sleek, modern living on Beacon Hill. One bedroom and library. Comprising the entire 6th floor of one of Beacon Hill s most unique buildings at the top of Acorn Street, the most photographed historic street in America. Views from every window facing all four directions. Streaming light all day. Sunsets galore. At night, the city lights come alive. Elevator. Living/dining room offers spectacular views of Charles River, Back Bay, Cambridge and Louisburg Square. Two large bay window alcoves and windows on three sides of living and dining areas combined as an open space. High end renovations begin with a large built-in custom closet and storage area. Custom kitchen, includes granite counters and back splash, Sub-Zero refrigerator, stainless steel appliances with charming oval window over sink facing south for Boston City views. Newly renovated bathroom. Bedroom includes built in dresser.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Willow St. have any available units?
9 Willow St. has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Willow St. have?
Some of 9 Willow St.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Willow St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Willow St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Willow St. pet-friendly?
No, 9 Willow St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 Willow St. offer parking?
No, 9 Willow St. does not offer parking.
Does 9 Willow St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Willow St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Willow St. have a pool?
No, 9 Willow St. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Willow St. have accessible units?
No, 9 Willow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Willow St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Willow St. does not have units with dishwashers.
