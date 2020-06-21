9 Walbridge St

Amenities

Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) Move in ASAP OR JULY 1st - there is no fee! Just 1st & last to move in Sweet location near all the bars on Brainerd road in Allston, walk to the T, the clubs and everything nearby. Amazing studio with tons of space, nice shiny hardwood floors, kitchen is very spacious and has plenty of counter space and cabinet space. Living area is large with lots of space for queen size bed and desk, big closet too. The rent includes heat and hot water. No broker's fee! just 1st and last to move in. A well behaved cat is welcomed :) Located in Allston near the T and all the bars! :) Walk to the Allston Street T stop on the B line. Quick 7 minute walk to all the bars in the intersection of Harvard Ave and Comm ave/Brighton ave. Quick T ride to BU, BC, Brighton, Packard's corner, Hynes, Copley, Back Bay, Downtown, Government center and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.