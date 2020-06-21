All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 9 Walbridge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
9 Walbridge St
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

9 Walbridge St

9 Walbridge Street · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Walbridge Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) Move in ASAP OR JULY 1st - there is no fee! Just 1st &amp; last to move in Sweet location near all the bars on Brainerd road in Allston, walk to the T, the clubs and everything nearby. Amazing studio with tons of space, nice shiny hardwood floors, kitchen is very spacious and has plenty of counter space and cabinet space. Living area is large with lots of space for queen size bed and desk, big closet too. The rent includes heat and hot water. No broker's fee! just 1st and last to move in. A well behaved cat is welcomed :) Located in Allston near the T and all the bars! :) Walk to the Allston Street T stop on the B line. Quick 7 minute walk to all the bars in the intersection of Harvard Ave and Comm ave/Brighton ave. Quick T ride to BU, BC, Brighton, Packard's corner, Hynes, Copley, Back Bay, Downtown, Government center and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Walbridge St have any available units?
9 Walbridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 9 Walbridge St currently offering any rent specials?
9 Walbridge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Walbridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Walbridge St is pet friendly.
Does 9 Walbridge St offer parking?
No, 9 Walbridge St does not offer parking.
Does 9 Walbridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Walbridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Walbridge St have a pool?
No, 9 Walbridge St does not have a pool.
Does 9 Walbridge St have accessible units?
No, 9 Walbridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Walbridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Walbridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Walbridge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Walbridge St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9 Walbridge St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity