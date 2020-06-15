9 Cornwall St Apt 2

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 Gut renovated in 2017. GORGEOUS 3bed/1bath unit on the second floor in a 3 family building. This unit is located in Jamaica Plain with a walking distance between both Green St,and Stony Brook, Orange line train stations. This unit features a living room, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, central a/c and a shared back porch. Parking is on-street with a residential permit. Easy access to restaurants, gas station, pharmacy, orange line train station and bus lines. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable.



