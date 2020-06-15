All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

9 Cornwall St Apt 2

9 Cornwall Street · (617) 751-5119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Cornwall Street, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3495 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 Gut renovated in 2017. GORGEOUS 3bed/1bath unit on the second floor in a 3 family building. This unit is located in Jamaica Plain with a walking distance between both Green St,and Stony Brook, Orange line train stations. This unit features a living room, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, central a/c and a shared back porch. Parking is on-street with a residential permit. Easy access to restaurants, gas station, pharmacy, orange line train station and bus lines. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable.

(RLNE5747734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 have any available units?
9 Cornwall St Apt 2 has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 have?
Some of 9 Cornwall St Apt 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
9 Cornwall St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Cornwall St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
