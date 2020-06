Amenities

896 Beacon St Side Entrance Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished - 1 Bed 1 Bath in Fenway Area - Virtual Tour Available! - This fantastic 1 bedroom condo in Boston's Audubon Circle neighborhood is Available for a 9/1/20 move in! This is Boston city living at its finest. Enjoy a wide array of bars, restaurants, and shops along Beacon St! Easy C line access at Saint Mary's St! Whole Foods is a two minute walk!



The apartment features:

- Heat and hot water included in the rent!

- Free street parking; off street parking available for extra rent!

- Gorgeous hardwood flooring!

- Bay windows for optimal natural light flow!

- A cozy kitchen w/disposal!

- Large living room!

- Professionally managed building!



Apartment will be fully furnished (as in photos). Preferred lease terms 9/1/19-5/31/20; can be slightly flexible.



**3D TOUR: https://3dapartment.com/greater-boston/boston/fenway-kenmore/beacon-street-922/13/NDg2Ny80YWQ3MjkvYS8xNzgz



No Pets Allowed



