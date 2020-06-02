All apartments in Boston
Location

89 Morris Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
yoga
Modern, condo quality two bed, two FULL bathroom apartment in the heart of Eagle Hill. Open kitchen and living room layout with lots of light! The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. Both bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Airport T stop a couple blocks away - two stops on the newly renovated blue line to the North End, three stops to State Street. Walking distance to Piers Park and Maverick. Airport T stop offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio/Crossfit and restaurants (Reel House, Rino's, Angelas) all within a few blocks of your front door. Features: A/C, A/C, Central Air, Central Air, Central Air Conditioning, Central Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Duplex, Duplex, Eat-in Kitchen, Eat-in Kitchen, Fenced Yard, Fenced Yard, Full bath with tub, Full bath with tub, Gutters, Gutters, Hardwood Floors, Hardwood Floors, Internet, Internet, Jeffries Point, Laundry in Unit, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Microwave, Modern Bath, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, Modern Kitchen, New Appliances, New Appliances, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Kitchen, New/Renovated Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Wood Deck, Wood Deck, washing machine, washing machine

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Morris have any available units?
89 Morris doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Morris have?
Some of 89 Morris's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Morris currently offering any rent specials?
89 Morris isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Morris pet-friendly?
No, 89 Morris is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 89 Morris offer parking?
No, 89 Morris does not offer parking.
Does 89 Morris have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Morris offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Morris have a pool?
No, 89 Morris does not have a pool.
Does 89 Morris have accessible units?
No, 89 Morris does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Morris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Morris has units with dishwashers.
