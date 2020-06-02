Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access yoga

Modern, condo quality two bed, two FULL bathroom apartment in the heart of Eagle Hill. Open kitchen and living room layout with lots of light! The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. Both bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Airport T stop a couple blocks away - two stops on the newly renovated blue line to the North End, three stops to State Street. Walking distance to Piers Park and Maverick. Airport T stop offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio/Crossfit and restaurants (Reel House, Rino's, Angelas) all within a few blocks of your front door.



Terms: One year lease