NORTH END 2 bedroom Duplex available 9/1/20. This unit is nestled on a quiet street in the heart of the North End. Situated steps from Italian eateries and couple blocks from MBTA. Also close to MGH and financial district. Unit features a cozy living room with hardwood floors with plenty of windows to let sunlight in, galley kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit. The downstairs boast 2 bedrooms with closets. One bedroom is especially large and can accomodate a large bed. This unit is a must see, call agent for a showing. Video upon request.