81 Saint Botolph

Renovated, spacious 2 bed with central air on Back Bay and South End line. Huge second living room could also serve as second bedroom. Giant bathroom with built-in's. Large bay windows with bright and sunny exposure, hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with bay window nook, maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, disposal, dishwasher. Common laundry in building. Sunny and bright. Just steps away from the Prudential Center, restaurants and shopping in the Back Bay and South End. Direct access parking spot available - rent price can be negotiated with landlord if parking spot is desired, $3200 a month, $3500 a month if parking spot is desired.



Terms: One year lease