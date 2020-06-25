All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 81 Saint Botolph.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
81 Saint Botolph
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

81 Saint Botolph

81 Saint Botolph Street · (857) 277-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

81 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated, spacious 2 bed with central air on Back Bay and South End line. Huge second living room could also serve as second bedroom. Giant bathroom with built-in's. Large bay windows with bright and sunny exposure, hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with bay window nook, maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, disposal, dishwasher. Common laundry in building. Sunny and bright. Just steps away from the Prudential Center, restaurants and shopping in the Back Bay and South End. Direct access parking spot available - rent price can be negotiated with landlord if parking spot is desired, $3200 a month, $3500 a month if parking spot is desired.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Saint Botolph have any available units?
81 Saint Botolph has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Saint Botolph have?
Some of 81 Saint Botolph's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Saint Botolph currently offering any rent specials?
81 Saint Botolph is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Saint Botolph pet-friendly?
No, 81 Saint Botolph is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 81 Saint Botolph offer parking?
Yes, 81 Saint Botolph offers parking.
Does 81 Saint Botolph have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Saint Botolph does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Saint Botolph have a pool?
No, 81 Saint Botolph does not have a pool.
Does 81 Saint Botolph have accessible units?
No, 81 Saint Botolph does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Saint Botolph have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Saint Botolph has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 81 Saint Botolph?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity