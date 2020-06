Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

One of a kind Brighton Unit. Fenced yard and vintage aesthetic make you feel like you stepped into the countryside. This building is fascinating! Not a thru street- Low traffic. Slate roof and large shared yard. Original exposed wooden beams. Large eat in kitchen with lots of counter-space. Master bedroom has its own bathroom with laundry. Bathrooms and kitchen fairly recently updated. Pets OK! One parking space included with possibility for one more. Close to St Elizabeth's Hospital, Boston Landing, BC and BU. Great location.