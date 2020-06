Amenities

Fully renovated, sunny and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment available on 2nd floor of an elevator condo building in Cleveland Circle. Beautifully renovated kitchen and bath. Newly refurbished hardwood floors. On-site laundry and a great roof deck perfect for summer evenings. Quiet neighborhood at a super convenient location, very close to B, C, D lines and many restaurants. Rent $2100/month, includes heat & hot water. Available now or March 1st. No pets please.



Terms: One year lease