76 Waltham St Unit 3

Sun splashed, floor through 2 bedroom on coveted Waltham St across from Ringgold Park with private deck and original detail throughout. Open kitchen overlooking your gorgeous marble fire-placed living area with exposed brick, high ceilings and bow windows is a must see. Master bedroom leads directly out to your private deck with beautiful treetop views. In unit washer/ dryer, hardwood floors, great closet space and oversized windows are just a few of this South End gems fabulous features. All centrally located within minutes to many of the South End's great restaurants, cafes, theatres, parks and galleries. Close to public transportation, all major highways, hospitals and the best of everything!