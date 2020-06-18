All apartments in Boston
76 Waltham St Unit 3
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:24 AM

76 Waltham St Unit 3

76 Waltham Street · (617) 908-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76 Waltham Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
Sun splashed, floor through 2 bedroom on coveted Waltham St across from Ringgold Park with private deck and original detail throughout. Open kitchen overlooking your gorgeous marble fire-placed living area with exposed brick, high ceilings and bow windows is a must see. Master bedroom leads directly out to your private deck with beautiful treetop views. In unit washer/ dryer, hardwood floors, great closet space and oversized windows are just a few of this South End gems fabulous features. All centrally located within minutes to many of the South End's great restaurants, cafes, theatres, parks and galleries. Close to public transportation, all major highways, hospitals and the best of everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Waltham St Unit 3 have any available units?
76 Waltham St Unit 3 has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 Waltham St Unit 3 have?
Some of 76 Waltham St Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Waltham St Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
76 Waltham St Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Waltham St Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 76 Waltham St Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 76 Waltham St Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 76 Waltham St Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 76 Waltham St Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 Waltham St Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Waltham St Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 76 Waltham St Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 76 Waltham St Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 76 Waltham St Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Waltham St Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Waltham St Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
