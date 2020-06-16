75 Morris St Apt 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 Gut rehabbed in 2018. Beautiful 2 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station. Unit features an open layout with living room and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C. Rear roof deck. Private washer/dryer in the unit. On-street parking with a residential permit. Less than 5 minutes walk to the blue line train station and Bremen Street Community Park. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month. Security deposit negotiable



(RLNE5803088)