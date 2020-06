Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

First floor 2 bedroom PLUS OFFICE apartment with one bathroom All brand new SS Appliances ( Fridge , Stove , Dishwasher and Microwave ) Brand new hardwood flooring This is a 5 room 2 bed Electric for lights and appliances Gas for heat and hot water Utilities are not included Free laundry in basement Front and back deck also a common back yard for grilling and outdoor activities



Terms: One year lease