All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 717 Shawmut Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
717 Shawmut Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

717 Shawmut Ave

717 Shawmut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Lower Roxbury
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

717 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02119
Lower Roxbury

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in Roxbury/South End. Unit features a living room new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Cat friendly for an additional $25 per month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for additional $75/month upon landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Shawmut Ave have any available units?
717 Shawmut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Shawmut Ave have?
Some of 717 Shawmut Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Shawmut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
717 Shawmut Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Shawmut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Shawmut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 717 Shawmut Ave offer parking?
No, 717 Shawmut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 717 Shawmut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Shawmut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Shawmut Ave have a pool?
No, 717 Shawmut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 717 Shawmut Ave have accessible units?
No, 717 Shawmut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Shawmut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Shawmut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College