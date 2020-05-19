717 Shawmut Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in Roxbury/South End. Unit features a living room new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Cat friendly for an additional $25 per month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for additional $75/month upon landlord