717 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02119 Lower Roxbury
Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in Roxbury/South End. Unit features a living room new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Cat friendly for an additional $25 per month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for additional $75/month upon landlord
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 717 Shawmut Ave have?
Some of 717 Shawmut Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Shawmut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Shawmut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 717 Shawmut Ave offer parking?
No, 717 Shawmut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 717 Shawmut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Shawmut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Shawmut Ave have a pool?
No, 717 Shawmut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 717 Shawmut Ave have accessible units?
No, 717 Shawmut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Shawmut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Shawmut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.