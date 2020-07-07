70-72 Northampton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

2 Bedroom+ Office, Sunny corner LOFT on elevated first floor with handful of steps to private double doors to the street. Perfect space for bikes, gear and strollers. Brand new renovation featuring ultra high-end finishes while maintaining a charming feel. Generous open concept beautifully blend living, dining, kitchen and work spaces. Walk on period hardwood floors with modern tile and admire exposed brick walls throughout-very high ceilings. Solid trim-less commercial doors, edge-less counters, flush trimmed walls, handmade sliding barn doors, commercial kitchen with full Thermador appliances. Central AC throughout- tenants responsible for electricity and cable bills. Professionally managed, elevator building. Great storage and private laundry. Common roof deck with panoramic views. Available Sep 1!