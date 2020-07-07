All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

70-72 Northampton Street

70-72 Northampton Street · (617) 861-3636
Location

70-72 Northampton Street, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$4,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
2 Bedroom+ Office, Sunny corner LOFT on elevated first floor with handful of steps to private double doors to the street. Perfect space for bikes, gear and strollers. Brand new renovation featuring ultra high-end finishes while maintaining a charming feel. Generous open concept beautifully blend living, dining, kitchen and work spaces. Walk on period hardwood floors with modern tile and admire exposed brick walls throughout-very high ceilings. Solid trim-less commercial doors, edge-less counters, flush trimmed walls, handmade sliding barn doors, commercial kitchen with full Thermador appliances. Central AC throughout- tenants responsible for electricity and cable bills. Professionally managed, elevator building. Great storage and private laundry. Common roof deck with panoramic views. Available Sep 1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70-72 Northampton Street have any available units?
70-72 Northampton Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 70-72 Northampton Street have?
Some of 70-72 Northampton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70-72 Northampton Street currently offering any rent specials?
70-72 Northampton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70-72 Northampton Street pet-friendly?
No, 70-72 Northampton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 70-72 Northampton Street offer parking?
No, 70-72 Northampton Street does not offer parking.
Does 70-72 Northampton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70-72 Northampton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70-72 Northampton Street have a pool?
No, 70-72 Northampton Street does not have a pool.
Does 70-72 Northampton Street have accessible units?
No, 70-72 Northampton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70-72 Northampton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70-72 Northampton Street has units with dishwashers.
