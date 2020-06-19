684 Massachusetts Avenue #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

South End 2 Bd 1 Bath Condo w Central Air, W/D, and Parking Fully Furnished - Cant miss with South End living! This 2 Bd 1 bath condo boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, breakfast counter and SubZero wine fridge. Large bedroom with direct access to private deck and ample closet space, smaller second bed with large closet. Bathroom w/ Kohler fixtures, central air and heat, Bosch W/D and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. One deeded parking space included and steps to Public Transportation.



The unit is fully furnished.



Some key amenities include front to back Exposure. Private Deck & Private Parking. Gas Fire Place, Wine Cooler, Great Light, Hard Wood Floors, New Granite & Stainless Steel Kitchen, New Bathroom.



Conveniently located close to B.U. Medical, award winning restaurants, shopping, SOWA market, the Silver Line and highways. Walk Score has given this address a score of 94.



No smoking! Good credit a must.

First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.



For showings please call:



Zachary

Phone: 617-553-4717

Email: zhall@rpmboston.com

Dependable Real Estate, Inc



(RLNE5764222)