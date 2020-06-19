All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

684 Massachusetts Avenue #4

684 Massachusetts Ave · (617) 522-0099
Location

684 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
South End 2 Bd 1 Bath Condo w Central Air, W/D, and Parking Fully Furnished - Cant miss with South End living! This 2 Bd 1 bath condo boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, breakfast counter and SubZero wine fridge. Large bedroom with direct access to private deck and ample closet space, smaller second bed with large closet. Bathroom w/ Kohler fixtures, central air and heat, Bosch W/D and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. One deeded parking space included and steps to Public Transportation.

The unit is fully furnished.

Some key amenities include front to back Exposure. Private Deck & Private Parking. Gas Fire Place, Wine Cooler, Great Light, Hard Wood Floors, New Granite & Stainless Steel Kitchen, New Bathroom.

Conveniently located close to B.U. Medical, award winning restaurants, shopping, SOWA market, the Silver Line and highways. Walk Score has given this address a score of 94.

No smoking! Good credit a must.
First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.

For showings please call:

Zachary
Phone: 617-553-4717
Email: zhall@rpmboston.com
Dependable Real Estate, Inc

(RLNE5764222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 have any available units?
684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 has a unit available for $3,200 per month.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 have?
Some of 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 currently offering any rent specials?
684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 pet-friendly?
No, 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 is not pet friendly.
Does 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 offer parking?
Yes, 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 does offer parking.
Does 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 have a pool?
No, 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 does not have a pool.
Does 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 have accessible units?
No, 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 684 Massachusetts Avenue #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
