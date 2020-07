Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely renovated and furnished 2 bedroom apartment in Jamaica Plain Boston. This is a bright and sunny apartment due to 4+ skylights throughout the apartment. The owner recently gut renovated this top floor apartment with a brand new kitchen and bath, skylights in each room makes the apartment feel airy and bright. The kitchen now features custom cabinet with granite counters and tons of storage, in unit washer/dryer. This apartment will be professionally cleaned prior to move in, and is available for December 1st move in. Flexible lease dates. Near local bus line and the Orangeline Train Unfortunately no pets allowed For more information call Jannelle Richardson at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Commonwealth 617-520-4772 or email at jannellerichardsonreATgmail



Terms: One year lease