66 Breck Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Sunny second floor 2 bedroom 1 bath in Oak Square of Brighton. The unit features good sized bedrooms, open living room, dining room, an enclosed porch and even an extra room that can be used as storage or a walk in closet! Eat-in kitchen, pantry space, and dishwasher/disposal. Laundry in building and even an outdoor grilling area. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease