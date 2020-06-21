All apartments in Boston
66 Breck Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

66 Breck Ave.

66 Breck Avenue · (617) 477-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Breck Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Sunny second floor 2 bedroom 1 bath in Oak Square of Brighton. The unit features good sized bedrooms, open living room, dining room, an enclosed porch and even an extra room that can be used as storage or a walk in closet! Eat-in kitchen, pantry space, and dishwasher/disposal. Laundry in building and even an outdoor grilling area. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Breck Ave. have any available units?
66 Breck Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Breck Ave. have?
Some of 66 Breck Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Breck Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
66 Breck Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Breck Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 66 Breck Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 66 Breck Ave. offer parking?
No, 66 Breck Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 66 Breck Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Breck Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Breck Ave. have a pool?
No, 66 Breck Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 66 Breck Ave. have accessible units?
No, 66 Breck Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Breck Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Breck Ave. has units with dishwashers.
