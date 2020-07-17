All apartments in Boston
65 East India Row
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

65 East India Row

65 East India Row · (617) 422-8989
Location

65 East India Row, Boston, MA 02110
North End

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Sun-drenched one-bedroom looking out to the Beautiful Greenway. Open Kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room, nice size bedroom with huge windows throughout and breathtaking view. Conveniently located on the waterfront, minutes to The Financial District, The North End, Faneuil Hall, Seaport District, Route 93, and so much more. Professionally managed condominium with concierge, common space, a big pool with ample chairs, common laundry, and parking for rent. Heat and Hot water included.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 East India Row have any available units?
65 East India Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 East India Row have?
Some of 65 East India Row's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 East India Row currently offering any rent specials?
65 East India Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 East India Row pet-friendly?
No, 65 East India Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 65 East India Row offer parking?
Yes, 65 East India Row offers parking.
Does 65 East India Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 East India Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 East India Row have a pool?
Yes, 65 East India Row has a pool.
Does 65 East India Row have accessible units?
No, 65 East India Row does not have accessible units.
Does 65 East India Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 East India Row does not have units with dishwashers.
