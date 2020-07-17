65 East India Row

Amenities

Sun-drenched one-bedroom looking out to the Beautiful Greenway. Open Kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room, nice size bedroom with huge windows throughout and breathtaking view. Conveniently located on the waterfront, minutes to The Financial District, The North End, Faneuil Hall, Seaport District, Route 93, and so much more. Professionally managed condominium with concierge, common space, a big pool with ample chairs, common laundry, and parking for rent. Heat and Hot water included.



Terms: One year lease