636 Dorchester Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court tennis court

Are you looking for a newly renovated and spacious apartment in a great location? This is it! Large four bedroom, second floor unit with one full and one half bathroom. The modern eat in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets with plenty of storage. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Lots of natural light. Ceiling fans in each bedroom and living room. Full size in-unit washer and dryer for your convenience. Large back deck for entertainment, overlooking basketball and tennis court. Plenty of street parking. Superb location with only two minute walk to Andrew Square T station and quick access to the highway - RT 93. Short distance to South Bay Plaza and many restaurants, pubs and shops that South Boston has to offer. Best of all, the apartment is located in close proximity to Carson Beach and Castle Island.