Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

636 Dorchester Ave

636 Dorchester Avenue · (508) 930-0687
Location

636 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
Are you looking for a newly renovated and spacious apartment in a great location? This is it! Large four bedroom, second floor unit with one full and one half bathroom. The modern eat in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets with plenty of storage. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Lots of natural light. Ceiling fans in each bedroom and living room. Full size in-unit washer and dryer for your convenience. Large back deck for entertainment, overlooking basketball and tennis court. Plenty of street parking. Superb location with only two minute walk to Andrew Square T station and quick access to the highway - RT 93. Short distance to South Bay Plaza and many restaurants, pubs and shops that South Boston has to offer. Best of all, the apartment is located in close proximity to Carson Beach and Castle Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Dorchester Ave have any available units?
636 Dorchester Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Dorchester Ave have?
Some of 636 Dorchester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Dorchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
636 Dorchester Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Dorchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 636 Dorchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 636 Dorchester Ave offer parking?
No, 636 Dorchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 636 Dorchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Dorchester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Dorchester Ave have a pool?
No, 636 Dorchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 636 Dorchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 636 Dorchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Dorchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Dorchester Ave has units with dishwashers.
