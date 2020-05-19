63 Melcher St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Welcome to "The Muse" Be one of the very first residents to live in this perfectly situated home in the heart of the Seaport's Fort Point neighborhood. This newly renovated loft building is just a few minutes walk to South Station, The Waterfront, Seaport Drive, and the Financial district. This industrial styled loft's many features include very tall ceilings supported by massive original, exposed wooden beams, brand new stainless steel cook's kitchen, exposed brick walls. hardwood floors, massive windows, in-unit laundry, designer marble bathroom with walk-in shower, and central heat/AC. The Muse also features an elevator and a magnificent common roof deck!! All steps to tons of Boston's best restaurants, bars, and vibrant nightlife. You deserve to treat yourself to this kind of living!!



Terms: One year lease