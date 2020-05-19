All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

63 Melcher St.

63 Melcher Street · (857) 350-2134
Location

63 Melcher Street, Boston, MA 02210
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Studio · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Welcome to "The Muse" Be one of the very first residents to live in this perfectly situated home in the heart of the Seaport's Fort Point neighborhood. This newly renovated loft building is just a few minutes walk to South Station, The Waterfront, Seaport Drive, and the Financial district. This industrial styled loft's many features include very tall ceilings supported by massive original, exposed wooden beams, brand new stainless steel cook's kitchen, exposed brick walls. hardwood floors, massive windows, in-unit laundry, designer marble bathroom with walk-in shower, and central heat/AC. The Muse also features an elevator and a magnificent common roof deck!! All steps to tons of Boston's best restaurants, bars, and vibrant nightlife. You deserve to treat yourself to this kind of living!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Melcher St. have any available units?
63 Melcher St. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 Melcher St. have?
Some of 63 Melcher St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Melcher St. currently offering any rent specials?
63 Melcher St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Melcher St. pet-friendly?
No, 63 Melcher St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 63 Melcher St. offer parking?
No, 63 Melcher St. does not offer parking.
Does 63 Melcher St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Melcher St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Melcher St. have a pool?
No, 63 Melcher St. does not have a pool.
Does 63 Melcher St. have accessible units?
No, 63 Melcher St. does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Melcher St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Melcher St. does not have units with dishwashers.
