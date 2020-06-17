62 Glencoe St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Traditional layout, 4 bedroom 1.5 bath in Brighton Center. This is a prime location for access to shops, restaurants, public transportation, Storrow Drive and the Pike! This second-floor unit features a sunny living room, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, good size bedrooms and laundry in building. Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.



Terms: One year lease