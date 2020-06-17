All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 62 Glencoe St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
62 Glencoe St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

62 Glencoe St.

62 Glencoe Street · (617) 477-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

62 Glencoe Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Traditional layout, 4 bedroom 1.5 bath in Brighton Center. This is a prime location for access to shops, restaurants, public transportation, Storrow Drive and the Pike! This second-floor unit features a sunny living room, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, good size bedrooms and laundry in building. Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Glencoe St. have any available units?
62 Glencoe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Glencoe St. have?
Some of 62 Glencoe St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Glencoe St. currently offering any rent specials?
62 Glencoe St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Glencoe St. pet-friendly?
No, 62 Glencoe St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 62 Glencoe St. offer parking?
No, 62 Glencoe St. does not offer parking.
Does 62 Glencoe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Glencoe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Glencoe St. have a pool?
No, 62 Glencoe St. does not have a pool.
Does 62 Glencoe St. have accessible units?
No, 62 Glencoe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Glencoe St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Glencoe St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 62 Glencoe St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity