Come View this Three Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in the South End! This unit offers hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and redone bathroom with modern fixtures. Bedrooms are equally sized. Convenient location for students and professionals. Less than 10 min walking to Local Universities, shopping centers and Orange Line public transportation.



Terms: One year lease