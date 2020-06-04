All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

61 Wait St.

61 Wait Street · No Longer Available
Location

61 Wait Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Wait St. have any available units?
61 Wait St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 61 Wait St. currently offering any rent specials?
61 Wait St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Wait St. pet-friendly?
No, 61 Wait St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 61 Wait St. offer parking?
No, 61 Wait St. does not offer parking.
Does 61 Wait St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Wait St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Wait St. have a pool?
No, 61 Wait St. does not have a pool.
Does 61 Wait St. have accessible units?
No, 61 Wait St. does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Wait St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Wait St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Wait St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Wait St. does not have units with air conditioning.
