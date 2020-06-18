Sunny and Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom by Brighton Center and Boston Landing. Large living room with exposed brick. Kitchen features include an electric stove and stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. 1 parking space included in rent. Laundry in building. Storage unit included in rent. Available February 1st for 8 or 20 month lease (end date of Aug 31). Great value!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Cypress Rd. have any available units?
6 Cypress Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Cypress Rd. have?
Some of 6 Cypress Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Cypress Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Cypress Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Cypress Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Cypress Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6 Cypress Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6 Cypress Rd. does offer parking.
Does 6 Cypress Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Cypress Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.