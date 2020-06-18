6 Cypress Rd.

Amenities

Sunny and Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom by Brighton Center and Boston Landing. Large living room with exposed brick. Kitchen features include an electric stove and stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. 1 parking space included in rent. Laundry in building. Storage unit included in rent. Available February 1st for 8 or 20 month lease (end date of Aug 31). Great value!