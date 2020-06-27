586 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large two bedroom in the heart of the South End at the corner of Mass Ave & Shawmut Ave! This spacious apartment is perfect for roommates and features a large living room, two good sized bedrooms, a big bathroom, and kitchen with recently updated stainless steel dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator! Heat and hot water are included in the rent, and laundry is in the building. Students (Undergrads & Grads) are ok! Beautifully updated and absolutely huge 3 bed/2 full bath top floor duplex in the heart of the South End. Located on Mass Ave at the corner of Shawmut Ave, this apartment is a true home in the City! Featuring hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, beautiful detail, a newly renovated kitchen with open feel, granite counters & island, stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, and more than enough room for living and dining all on the first level. The upper level features skylights to add to the already abundant natural light, with three large bedrooms, two full bathrooms (one master bath) which have both been newly updated, and so much storage and closet space all around. This home is ideal for roommates or families looking for space, style, quality, and character all in one of the best locations in the City. Heat and hot water are included in the rent, and laundry is in the building. Students (undergrads and grads) are ok!



Terms: One year lease