Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:28 AM

586 Massachusetts Ave.

586 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 388-3585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

586 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large two bedroom in the heart of the South End at the corner of Mass Ave & Shawmut Ave! This spacious apartment is perfect for roommates and features a large living room, two good sized bedrooms, a big bathroom, and kitchen with recently updated stainless steel dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator! Heat and hot water are included in the rent, and laundry is in the building. Students (Undergrads & Grads) are ok! Beautifully updated and absolutely huge 3 bed/2 full bath top floor duplex in the heart of the South End. Located on Mass Ave at the corner of Shawmut Ave, this apartment is a true home in the City! Featuring hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, beautiful detail, a newly renovated kitchen with open feel, granite counters & island, stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, and more than enough room for living and dining all on the first level. The upper level features skylights to add to the already abundant natural light, with three large bedrooms, two full bathrooms (one master bath) which have both been newly updated, and so much storage and closet space all around. This home is ideal for roommates or families looking for space, style, quality, and character all in one of the best locations in the City. Heat and hot water are included in the rent, and laundry is in the building. Students (undergrads and grads) are ok!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 586 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
586 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 586 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 586 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 586 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
586 Massachusetts Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 586 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 586 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 586 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 586 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 586 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 586 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 586 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 586 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 586 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 586 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 586 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 586 Massachusetts Ave. has units with dishwashers.
