56 Claymoss Rd.

Massive Brighton 2 bedroom in an ideal location! The Green Line (B) is just steps from your door and there are plenty of shops and restaurants nearby. This extra-large, top floor unit features a sunny living room, original fireplace, open to dining room, and even a bonus room to be used as an office or storage. Enjoy the front facing balcony, stainless steel stovetop, spacious bedrooms and much more! There is even parking available. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease