56 Claymoss Rd.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:11 AM

56 Claymoss Rd.

56 Claymoss Road · (617) 477-0601
Location

56 Claymoss Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Massive Brighton 2 bedroom in an ideal location! The Green Line (B) is just steps from your door and there are plenty of shops and restaurants nearby. This extra-large, top floor unit features a sunny living room, original fireplace, open to dining room, and even a bonus room to be used as an office or storage. Enjoy the front facing balcony, stainless steel stovetop, spacious bedrooms and much more! There is even parking available. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Claymoss Rd. have any available units?
56 Claymoss Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Claymoss Rd. have?
Some of 56 Claymoss Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Claymoss Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
56 Claymoss Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Claymoss Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 56 Claymoss Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 56 Claymoss Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 56 Claymoss Rd. does offer parking.
Does 56 Claymoss Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Claymoss Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Claymoss Rd. have a pool?
No, 56 Claymoss Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 56 Claymoss Rd. have accessible units?
No, 56 Claymoss Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Claymoss Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Claymoss Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
