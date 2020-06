Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Oak Square! Apartment features central heat In the winter, and wall a/c for the summer months. There is coin-op laundry in available in the basement. Rent is $2800 per month - landlord will be paying the electric for this apartment. Please note that electric is to be used solely for typical electric sources and not to be used for heating purposes.



Terms: One year lease