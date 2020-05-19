All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

50 Piers Park Ln 2335

50 Piers Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

50 Piers Park Lane, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
concierge
dog park
gym
game room
pool
East Boston studio w/alcove steps to T - Property Id: 256149

Modern studio apartment with separate sleeping alcove, modern kitchen, great natural lighting, in-unit laundry, and ample closet space.

**NO FEE + Get 2 months free on 14-24 month lease - RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RENT OF 14 MONTH LEASE WITH 2 MONTHS FREE. MARKET RATE IS $2512**

Live steps to the Blue Line T, the Boston Harbor with stunning views of Downtown Boston, as well as tons of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment in Maverick Square. With 2 fitness centers, an indoor pool, game room, indoor golf simulator, conference rooms, study rooms, concierge service, outdoor space, roof terrace, dog park, and so much more, you will LOVE calling this home!

*Pricing and availability are subject to change*
**Pictures are of similar unit. Same layout, views may differ**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256149
Property Id 256149

(RLNE5776481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 have any available units?
50 Piers Park Ln 2335 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 have?
Some of 50 Piers Park Ln 2335's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 currently offering any rent specials?
50 Piers Park Ln 2335 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 is pet friendly.
Does 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 offer parking?
No, 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 does not offer parking.
Does 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 have a pool?
Yes, 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 has a pool.
Does 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 have accessible units?
No, 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Piers Park Ln 2335 has units with dishwashers.
