50 Piers Park Ln 2335

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room concierge dog park gym game room pool

East Boston studio w/alcove steps to T - Property Id: 256149



Modern studio apartment with separate sleeping alcove, modern kitchen, great natural lighting, in-unit laundry, and ample closet space.



**NO FEE + Get 2 months free on 14-24 month lease - RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RENT OF 14 MONTH LEASE WITH 2 MONTHS FREE. MARKET RATE IS $2512**



Live steps to the Blue Line T, the Boston Harbor with stunning views of Downtown Boston, as well as tons of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment in Maverick Square. With 2 fitness centers, an indoor pool, game room, indoor golf simulator, conference rooms, study rooms, concierge service, outdoor space, roof terrace, dog park, and so much more, you will LOVE calling this home!



*Pricing and availability are subject to change*

**Pictures are of similar unit. Same layout, views may differ**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256149

Property Id 256149



(RLNE5776481)