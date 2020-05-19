All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

47 Hereford St.

47 Hereford Street · (617) 939-6945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 Hereford Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 09/01/2020 is a beautiful, fully furnished, front facing Back Bay studio. This unit has been gorgeously renovated, in a sunlit brownstone on Hereford Street in Back Bay. This studio is splashed with tons of natural light to compliment the open space. The kitchen is decked with granite counters, top stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, and more. Great amount of living space - including entertainment space. The unit is beautifully finished full of charm. Unit is steps away from the Boston Commons, Charles River, Back Bay, Bay Village, South End, Prudential, John Hancock, Hynes, Copley, Columbus Avenue, Boylston/Newbury Street, Esplanade, and many more that Boston has to offer. *PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT* Call w/ any questions, (617) 939-6945 Elijah E. Arnold

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Hereford St. have any available units?
47 Hereford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Hereford St. have?
Some of 47 Hereford St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Hereford St. currently offering any rent specials?
47 Hereford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Hereford St. pet-friendly?
No, 47 Hereford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 47 Hereford St. offer parking?
No, 47 Hereford St. does not offer parking.
Does 47 Hereford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Hereford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Hereford St. have a pool?
No, 47 Hereford St. does not have a pool.
Does 47 Hereford St. have accessible units?
No, 47 Hereford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Hereford St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Hereford St. has units with dishwashers.
