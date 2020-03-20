All apartments in Boston
429 Marlborough St Apt 3A

429 Marlborough St · (978) 317-4010
Location

429 Marlborough St, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3500 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Marlborough Street brand new ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!

Remodeled Brownstone unit on Marlborough Street featuring: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - High end, fully equipped kitchen! - Small separate dining room are! - Spacious bow front living room! - 11 foot ceilings & lots of light! - Generously sized bedroom! - Storage space & walk in closet! - Updated tiled full bathroom! In a recently rehabbed Brownstone building with laundry facilities. Unit has been renovated to the highest standards of today but retains its historic charm with detailed moldings, original wood work, chandeliers, bow windows, decorative fireplace and more!

(RLNE5803300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A have any available units?
429 Marlborough St Apt 3A has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A have?
Some of 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A currently offering any rent specials?
429 Marlborough St Apt 3A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A pet-friendly?
No, 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A offer parking?
No, 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A does not offer parking.
Does 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A have a pool?
No, 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A does not have a pool.
Does 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A have accessible units?
No, 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Marlborough St Apt 3A has units with dishwashers.
