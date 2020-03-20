429 Marlborough St Apt 3A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry internet access

Available 09/01/20 Marlborough Street brand new ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!



Remodeled Brownstone unit on Marlborough Street featuring: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - High end, fully equipped kitchen! - Small separate dining room are! - Spacious bow front living room! - 11 foot ceilings & lots of light! - Generously sized bedroom! - Storage space & walk in closet! - Updated tiled full bathroom! In a recently rehabbed Brownstone building with laundry facilities. Unit has been renovated to the highest standards of today but retains its historic charm with detailed moldings, original wood work, chandeliers, bow windows, decorative fireplace and more!



(RLNE5803300)