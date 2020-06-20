All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 426 Marlborough St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
426 Marlborough St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

426 Marlborough St.

426 Marlborough Street · (617) 267-3485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

426 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This garden level floor through on Marlborough St. boasts a newly renovated quartz and stainless kitchen & newly tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, a large living room, and large bedrooms.. Laundry is located just across the hall from the apartment. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Tandem parking space available for $275/month (compact car). This A+ location allows for easy access to Cambridge, BU Medical Center, Longwood Medical, Copley Square, Newbury St., the Prudential and all of the amenities the Back Bay has to offer. Additional photos coming soon. In-person showings available. null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Marlborough St. have any available units?
426 Marlborough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Marlborough St. have?
Some of 426 Marlborough St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Marlborough St. currently offering any rent specials?
426 Marlborough St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Marlborough St. pet-friendly?
No, 426 Marlborough St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 426 Marlborough St. offer parking?
Yes, 426 Marlborough St. does offer parking.
Does 426 Marlborough St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Marlborough St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Marlborough St. have a pool?
No, 426 Marlborough St. does not have a pool.
Does 426 Marlborough St. have accessible units?
No, 426 Marlborough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Marlborough St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Marlborough St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 426 Marlborough St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity