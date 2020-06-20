426 Marlborough St.

Amenities

This garden level floor through on Marlborough St. boasts a newly renovated quartz and stainless kitchen & newly tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, a large living room, and large bedrooms.. Laundry is located just across the hall from the apartment. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Tandem parking space available for $275/month (compact car). This A+ location allows for easy access to Cambridge, BU Medical Center, Longwood Medical, Copley Square, Newbury St., the Prudential and all of the amenities the Back Bay has to offer. Additional photos coming soon. In-person showings available. null



Terms: One year lease