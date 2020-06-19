Amenities

41 Worcester Square Apt #4, Boston, MA 02118 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. This South End 1 Bedroom is located directly across from Boston University Medical Center on beautiful tree-lined Worcester Square. The Updated Kitchen features Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances including a Dishwasher. The location provides easy access to the MBTA Orange Line, the Hospital, and all of the South End's wonderful restaurants like Toro, Flour Bakery, The Gallows, and Boston Chops. 0.5 Mile to Foodies Market and less than 1 mile from Whole Foods. Window A/C Unit provided for tenant use. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3584802 ]