All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 41 Worcester Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
41 Worcester Square
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

41 Worcester Square

41 Worcester Street · (508) 243-7477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

41 Worcester Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
41 Worcester Square Apt #4, Boston, MA 02118 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. This South End 1 Bedroom is located directly across from Boston University Medical Center on beautiful tree-lined Worcester Square. The Updated Kitchen features Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances including a Dishwasher. The location provides easy access to the MBTA Orange Line, the Hospital, and all of the South End's wonderful restaurants like Toro, Flour Bakery, The Gallows, and Boston Chops. 0.5 Mile to Foodies Market and less than 1 mile from Whole Foods. Window A/C Unit provided for tenant use. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3584802 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Worcester Square have any available units?
41 Worcester Square has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Worcester Square have?
Some of 41 Worcester Square's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Worcester Square currently offering any rent specials?
41 Worcester Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Worcester Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Worcester Square is pet friendly.
Does 41 Worcester Square offer parking?
No, 41 Worcester Square does not offer parking.
Does 41 Worcester Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Worcester Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Worcester Square have a pool?
No, 41 Worcester Square does not have a pool.
Does 41 Worcester Square have accessible units?
No, 41 Worcester Square does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Worcester Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Worcester Square has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 41 Worcester Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity