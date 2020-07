Amenities

Available 08/01/20 41 Auckland Street - Property Id: 302415



NO BROKERS FEE!



Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Savin Hill near the T station and close to everything. New cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. In unit laundry. Good sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Back porch. Professionally managed building.



Note: this unit is still under renovation and photos are of another unit by landlord. Finished will be similar.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302415

(RLNE5866205)