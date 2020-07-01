All apartments in Boston
407 D St.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:28 AM

407 D St.

407 D Street · (617) 279-0559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 D Street, Boston, MA 02210
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
These luxury apartment homes offer a variety of apartment homes within an easy walk to the Seaport and South Boston. This isn't your average Seaport high-rise; these oh-so pet friendly studio, one, one plus den, two and three bedroom apartments provide covered, gated parking and exceptional amenities such as on-site retail, fitness and plenty of bike storage. Walk to the Silver Line, Convention Center Station in less than 5 minutes and enjoy all the nightlife that Liberty Wharf and the Seaport have to offer in the vibrant Summer season.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 D St. have any available units?
407 D St. has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 D St. have?
Some of 407 D St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 D St. currently offering any rent specials?
407 D St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 D St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 D St. is pet friendly.
Does 407 D St. offer parking?
Yes, 407 D St. offers parking.
Does 407 D St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 D St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 D St. have a pool?
No, 407 D St. does not have a pool.
Does 407 D St. have accessible units?
No, 407 D St. does not have accessible units.
Does 407 D St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 D St. has units with dishwashers.
