Amenities
These luxury apartment homes offer a variety of apartment homes within an easy walk to the Seaport and South Boston. This isn't your average Seaport high-rise; these oh-so pet friendly studio, one, one plus den, two and three bedroom apartments provide covered, gated parking and exceptional amenities such as on-site retail, fitness and plenty of bike storage. Walk to the Silver Line, Convention Center Station in less than 5 minutes and enjoy all the nightlife that Liberty Wharf and the Seaport have to offer in the vibrant Summer season. These luxury apartment homes offer a variety of apartment homes within an easy walk to the Seaport and South Boston. This isn't your average Seaport high-rise; these oh-so pet friendly studio, one, one plus den, two and three bedroom apartments provide covered, gated parking and exceptional amenities such as on-site retail, fitness and plenty of bike storage. Walk to the Silver Line, Convention Center Station in less than 5 minutes and enjoy all the nightlife that Liberty Wharf and the Seaport have to offer in the vibrant Summer season.
Terms: One year lease